Murum Road users see red over lack of action to repair caved-in section

MIRI: Murum Road users are seeing red over the lack of action from authorities to repair a caved-in section at KM13, which is on the verge of collapse.

According to a regular road user, it started with cracks, and eventually a small collapse in April.

“The hole has become so big that vehicles really have to negotiate very carefully or risk falling off this narrow passage,” said the source, who works in a oil palm estate.

He said that this particular section of the road is a ticking time bomb, as the public faces the danger every time they pass it.

The danger is amplified at night when visibility is reduced.

He said the people of Murum have previously urged the authorities to act immediately to repair the road but no action has been taken so far.

A little more rain is all it takes for the entire road to collapse, cutting off this lifeline of the villagers, which is also the main access to the Murum HEP dam.

“ We are really worried that the road will collapse fully as this is our only lifeline and access to the outside world, “ said the source from Murum, while pointing out that heavy vehicles also pass through this vulnerable stretch.