Nazri wants Umno to go solo, but hopes of alliance with ‘old friends’ in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional is as good as dead but Umno should continue its political fight alone, supreme council member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has said.

“BN is gone, we cannot carry on with BN now. The three main component parties, MCA, MIC, and Gerakan are all finished.

“So how to continue as BN?” Nazri told Malay Mail when contacted.

BN saw its worst ever performance during GE14, when it lost control of the federal government for the first time in 61 years.

Over the period of just over a month, BN has seen the coalition shrink from 13 component parties, to just four following the departure of nine component parties.

Nazri said that the nail in the coffin for BN was when the four parties in Sarawak— Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) — decided to quit the coalition last Tuesday.

“We only had Sarawak, now they left, so there is no future,” he said.

“I want Umno to go alone, and contest alone even in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Maybe for those two states we can try and work with old friends,” he said in an optimistic reference towards PBB and PRS who recently left the coalition.

The four main parties left BN on Tuesday and formed a new coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), effectively rendering BN powerless in the country’s biggest state. – Malay Mail