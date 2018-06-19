Police arrest man over shooting death of hunting partner

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after he shot dead his hunting partner whom he had mistaken for a wild boar.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Denis Leong said the incident happened on Sunday when the suspect and his 25-year-old friend went into the jungle in Sungai Engkelut, Pakan before heading their separate way.

He said the two friends had split up to cover more ground and were supposed to rendezvous at a spot in Sungai Kauh.

“At about midday, the 36-year-old man fired a shot with his firearm at what he thought was a wild boar.

“Upon closer inspection he found out that he had actually shot his hunting partner instead,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Leong said the hunter will be remanded for further investigation under Section 304A of the Penal Code, for causing death by negligence.

“We will also probe him under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act for possessing or carrying arms without a licence, and also Section 37 of the Arms Act for causing injury with an arm without lawful excuse,” he added.