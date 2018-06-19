Roofs of 2 Sabah schools damaged by strong wind

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TELUPID: Two schools here were affected by strong wind on Sunday at around 3.30pm. The schools were empty during that time and no casualty was reported.

The roofs of several buildings of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Telupid were damaged and blown away during the incident.

A tree also fell on the roof of the school’s parking lot, causing the roof to break the windshield of a school staff’s car that was parked there.

SK Pekan Telupid co-curricular senior assistant Wiwean Sangau said a school building which housed four classrooms for Year Five and Year Three also had their roofs completely blown away while the block for Year Six and Year Two classrooms had half of their roofs ripped off.

He said the strong winds also damaged the entire bus stop structure near the school.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Telupid was also affected when a big tree fell onto the roof of a walkway.

Its school principal said the school was empty at the time of incident.

Telupid District Officer Benedict Asmat when contacted by The Borneo Post said he had inspected the situation at the schools and had asked for the headmaster of SK Pekan Telupid to contact the Public Works Department to determine whether the school buildings were still fit to be utilised.

“We cannot take any risk on this. School is about to start and we have to ensure the safety of the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beluran parliament member Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee had requested for the Education Ministry to repair the school buildings before the school holidays ended.