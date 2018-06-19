Roofs of two Telupid schools damaged by strong winds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TELUPID: Two schools here were damaged by strong winds on Sunday afternoon.

No casaulty was reported as the schools were empty due to the Hari Raya holidays.

The roofs of several buildings of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Telupid were damaged and blown away during the incident which happened around 3.30pm.

A tree also fell on the roof of the school’s parking lot, causing it to break the wind shield of a school staff’s car that was parked there.

SK Pekan Telupid co-curricular senior assistant Wiwean Sangau said a school building which housed four classrooms for Primary Five and Primary Three also had their roofs completely blown away while the block for Year Six and Year Two classrooms had half of their roofs ripped off.

He said the strong winds also damaged the bus stop near the school.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Telupid was also affected when a big tree fell onto the roof of a walkway.

Its school principal said the school was empty at the time of incident.

Telupid District Officer Benedict Asmat when contacted by The Borneo Post, said he had inspected the situation at the schools and had asked for the headmaster of SK Pekan Telupid to contact the Public Works Department to determine whether the school buildings were still fit to be utilised.

“We cannot take any risk on this. School is about to start and we have to ensure the safety of the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beluran parliament member Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee had requested for the Education Ministry to repair the school buildings before school holidays ended.