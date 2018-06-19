Self-proclaimed rights activist launches signature protest drive against oil company

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A self-declared social and human rights activist Jack Voon Kuet Fui has initiated a signature protest drive since June 16 to garner support for Sarawak government to get back the state’s right on oil and gas.

He said the collection of signatures will end by June 21, the day of the Federal Court hearing over ownership right to Sarawak’s oil and gas which will be heard in Putrajaya.

Although the signature drive is held in Bintulu where he is based, he said he was happy that fellow Sarawakians from Miri and Kuching came to give support.

On the third day yesterday, he claimed to have already collected more than 300 signatures.

Counters to collect the signatures have been set up at Bintulu Region Petronas Office, Night Market, and several eateries there.

“I did this for the love for our homeland. The signature drive is apolitical and free from any connections with any political parties.”

He added the people in Sarawak should not fear, but bravely stand up firm to defend the sovereignty of Sarawak.

Petronas had on June 4 filed an application before the Federal Court seeking for a declaration on the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) being the law applicable for the petroleum industry in Malaysia. The oil and gas company is seeking to clarify that under the law, it is the exclusive owner of the petroleum resources as well as the regulator for the upstream industry throughout Malaysia, including in Sarawak.

The hearing was supposed to be held on June 12 but postponed to June 21, after the Federal Court acceded to the request by the Federal Attorney General for a postponement of the hearing to enable him to consider whether the federal government ought to intervene in the case.