Sim Swee Yong a friendly man, says Taib

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The late Datuk Sim Swee Yong was a friendly man who always treated others particularly his friends with sincerity.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who had remained close to the prominent businessman since their schooling days, said his long-time friend had a penchant for making people feel at ease irrespective of racial or academic background.

“He was a very nice man and his friendliness really came from the heart. I’ve lost a great friend whom I’ve known for a long time and has taught me that friendship knows no barrier when it comes to race and different careers,” he told reporters when met after paying his last respects to Sim at his residence in Everbright Estate here yesterday.

The Federation of Kuching Division Community Associations, Sarawak president died of heart failure at Timberland Medical Centre here at 8.30pm on Sunday.

He was 85.

When recalling his past with Sim, Taib revealed that the two of them had been friends since 1951 when they were classmates.

“We’ve become very close since then and when I came back from Australia, we carried on with our friendship. I would say we were more friends than most of our other classmates because he’s the one still in Kuching.”

He also reminisced the good times he spent with Sim, visiting him every Chinese New Year.

“I saw him almost every year especially during Chinese New Year. Whenever I was in Kuching around that time, he made me feel like Chinese New Year is a celebration for me as well.”

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was among those who paid their last respects.

“We have lost another community leader who had worked very hard to help the community particularly the Chinese. Datuk Sim was a leader who not only placed emphasis on community work but also worked hard to unite the Chinese community and cooperate with the non-Chinese community.

“He was also a pragmatic person who had provided assistance to those in need,” he told reporters.

Abang Johari said he first got acquainted with Sim when he was still a state assemblyman.

“He placed a lot of emphasis on education and that is how both of us worked together,” he remarked.

Apart from being involved in business, the late Sim was also active in many philanthropic work and held high positions either as a president, chairman or advisor in more than 20 associations.

He is survived by his wife Datin Clare Sim, three children Sim Suan Chiok, Kiang Chiok and Meng Chiok, and nine grandchildren.

Other notable guests at the wake included former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin and his wife Toh Puan Norkiah as well as Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.