Single multiracial party a suggestion, no hidden agenda – Masing

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing explained that his suggestion to have one single multiracial party has no other intention or hidden agenda.

He said he mooted the suggestion to ensure that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or in whatever form it finally emerges, continues to administer Sarawak after the next state election in 2021.

“If my suggestion is not suitable, let’s find a better one that works. As a stakeholder I stand to be corrected.

“But please don’t quarrel or threaten anybody beyond the ambit of GPS as a coalition,” Masing, who is also a deputy chief minister, told The Borneo Post today.

He was under fire of late for suggesting that a single multiracial party is a better concept than a coalition of parties.

“I have been an elected representative since 1983 (for 35 years), that’s more than enough for me. I have done my best to make a better Sarawak. Please note we have many younger leaders who can take over after YAB DP Abang Zohari (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg). I wish the younger leaders all the best.”

Masing did not mention it but it was obvious he was responding to the stinging criticism hurled at him by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.