SRB prepares for Raya operation as scheduled

SIBU: The preparation for the second phase of Hari Raya Aidilfitri enforcement operation from June 22 to 24 is on schedule, according to Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi.

He said: “We will do what we have been doing all this while, that is to ensure no overloading, no increase in fares, and the necessary safety equipment is in place.”

He, however, pointed out that there will be more activities on their pontoon wharves here as the board expects more people returning from their Hari Raya holiday. Vessels operating from the RC pontoon wharves are those that ply Sibu to various coastal settlements at Pulau Bruit, Oya, Igan, and Paloh among others.

“So far, there is no incident of overloading due to our close monitoring and the good cooperation we have established with the vessel operators,” Hatta added. River block is only one of our modus operandi for enforcement besides ‘No Ticket, No Entry’, our departure pass and other static operation that we have on the facilities,” he added.

The operation also involved other relevant department or agencies such as the Police, Marine Police, Sarawak Marine Department, Malaysia Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps, Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.