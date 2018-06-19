Storm damages 59 houses in North Seberang Perai

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BUTTERWORTH: A storm damaged 59 houses, a police station and a bank, uprooted a tree that hit a motorcyclist and disrupted electricity supply in the district of North Seberang Perai on Sunday, according to the police.

North Seberang Perai District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said yesterday the storm lasted for more than an hour from 6.45pm in Butterworth, Tasek Gelugor, Teluk Air Tawar, Mak Mandin, Sungai Dua, Kepala Batas and Seri Pinang.

The police received reports that the storm damaged the roofs of 59 houses, he said, adding that 13 houses were damaged in Teluk Air Tawar, 12 in Sungai Dua, 11 in Tasek Gelugor, nine in Kepala Batas, six in Mak Mandin, five in Butterworth and three in Seri Pinang.

He also said that the Sungai Dua police station was slightly damaged and a bank in Jalan Raja Uda suffered a damaged front glass panel.

Noorzainy said the police received a report that a motorcyclist was injured in Jalan Lubuk Meriam, Tasek Gelugor, after he was hit by an uprooted tree.

“The motorcyclist was rushed to the Kepala Batas Hospital and then referred to the Seberang Jaya Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable,” he said. — Bernama