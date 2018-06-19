UPP appalled by suggestion to spend RM31 bln state reserves

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) is appalled that a Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak, namely Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, would suggest that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) spends the RM31 billion state reserves ‘to win the hearts of Sarawakians’ and ‘ensure GPS stays in power’.

Its secretary-general George Lo stressed that the state reserves were savings built up over decades and were kept to ensure financial security for the future generations.

“With all due respect to Masing, that suggestion is ridiculous and is unworthy of any state official, much less a Deputy Chief Minister. The reserves belong to the people of Sarawak. They do not belong to GPS or any political party,” he said in a statement issued today.

The reserves, he pointed out, are not an election fund to ensure that GPS will stay in power in the next state election, which must be called in three years’ time.

“Any politician, whether he be from GPS or PH (Pakatan Harapan) or BN (Barisan Nasional), who thinks he can spend away our children’s future is destined to lose the next state election,” he added.

If the government were to even consider such a ludicrous suggestion to spend all the state’s reserves before the next election, Lo cautioned that Sarawak state’s financial rating in the international community will be irreparably damaged.

“We call on the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) to reject outright the suggestion by Masing and to declare that the state’s reserves will be preserved and protected by the GPS government,” he urged.