Warisan files 8 election petitions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) yesterday filed election petitions to challenge the 14th general election (GE14) results in four parliamentary seats and four state seats.

Its secretary-general Loretto S Padua said the four parliamentary seats involved Kimanis, won by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Anifah Aman,

Sipitang (Yamani Hafez Musa-BN), Libaran (Datuk Zakaria Edris-BN) and Keningau, won by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“The four state seats are Sungai Sibuga, won by Sabah BN chairman Tan Sri Musa Aman, Kundasang (Dr Joachim Gunsalam-PBS), Sook (Datuk Ellron Angin-PBRS), and Kiulu (Datuk Joniston Bangkuai-PBS),” he told reporters after filing the election petitions here yesterday.

He said Warisan filed the petitions after finding evidence of cheating during GE14.

“Based on the evidence we believe there is an element of cheating involving postal ballot boxes, money politics and delaying the process in signing Form 14,” he said.

Loretto said the eight petitions was filed simultaneously and each case had its legal team comprising two to three lawyers. — Bernama