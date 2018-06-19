Youth left groaning in pain after gang assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a group of unknown men at Hui Sing Garden here early yesterday morning.

According to sources, the youth was beaten up by a group of men around 2am and was later found lying on the roadside in pain by passersby who called for an ambulance.

The victim was injured on the left arm and sought treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The motive of the assault is unknown.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider suffered injuries after the motorcycle they were riding plunged into a ditch along Jalan Jambusan, Bau near here on Sunday.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said one of the victims suffered injuries to his leg while the other victim sustained minor injuries following the 5pm incident.

The department received a report at 5.30pm and a team of firefighters from the Bau fire station was deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the firefighters immediately carried out their rescue work and gave the duo early medical treatment, before they were taken to hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.