120 students take part in robotics workshop

KUCHING: Some 120 students from 15 secondary schools in Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Serian districts took part in a Robotics and Hardware Programming Workshop held at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus here.

The nine-day workshop, which ended yesterday, was organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Sarawak in collaboration with Swinburne Sarawak’s School of Engineering with the aim of advancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in the Sarawak through the use of robotics.

IEEE Sarawak chairperson Dr Lau Bee Theng said the workshop was conducted by trainer Dr Riady Siswoyo Jo.

“The three-sessionworkshop aims to deliver hands-on learning experience in basic robot building and hardware programming.

“Throughout the workshop, the participants learned about the working principles of simple robotics and mechatronics

systems as well as the practical skills in prototyping electronic circuits and micro-controller programming in a fun and interactive way,” she said in a statement yesterday.

On top of providing the learning-by-doing experiences, Lau said the workshop also managed to cultivate the youth’s interests in STEM.

“The participants highly commended the workshop for widening their horizon in robotics technology and ways to program the mini robots.

“They also expressed their wish to learn more about the technology in future,” she said.