139,187 passengers in Syamsudin Noor Airport

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BANJARBARU, S Kalimantan: 139,187 recorded passengers departed from or arrived at Syamsudin Noor Airport Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, during Idul Fitri holidays season, up 8.96 percent compared to last year, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Lebaran Transportation Integrated Command Post of Syamsudin Airport Noor Ruly Artha in Banjarbaru on Tuesday said the number of passengers departed increased by 11.19 percent and the arrival up by 5.76 percent.

“The average increase in the number of passengers departing and coming is 8.96 percent compared to the number of passengers in the same period last year,” he said.

He said the data recapitulation from Lebaran transportation post recorded the number of passengers departing from D-8 or 7 June 2018 to D + 2 as many as 83,789 people.

While the number of passengers who come for 12 days as many as 55,398 people or an increase of 5.76 percent compared to the same period in 2017 as many as 52,383 people.

“The increase in the number of passengers both departing and coming because of the high public interest go home to celebrate Idul Fitri with family,” he said.

According to him, the total number of passengers using air transportation during Idul Fitri holidays is 139,187 people or up compared to 2017 as many as 127,742 people.

Peak flow of homecoming at the airport located in the city of Banjarbaru occurred on H-6 Eid fitr coincide on June 7, 2018 with the number of passengers as many as 14,311 people.

“The number is far above the average passengers departing or arriving 10 thousand people per day ,” said the Airport Operations Manager.

Extra flights filed by airlines and approved by airport authority as many as 26 aircraft departing and 25 aircraft coming.

“Flight are smooth and on schedule, no flight delays, all can be transported as per destination,” he said.