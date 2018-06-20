A man dies, wife and three children escape injury in crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA BELUD: A man succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the district hospital while his wife and three children escaped with injuries in a road accident along Jalan Kampung Rampayan Ulu, here on Wednesday.

Ahmad Basari bin Idaman, 26, died at the district hospital at 2.40pm while his 26-year-old wife sustained minor injuries, while the three children, age 10, seven and four however escaped unhurt.

District police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the family was traveling in a Mitsubishi Triton when the 1.30pm incident happened.

“Police investigation shows that the family was heading to Kota Belud town from their home at Kampung Rampayan when the driver believed to have lost control of the wheel.

“We believed the four-wheel-drive then skidded on the road and overturn couple of times before it ended upside down,” he said.

Both husband and wife were taken to hospital for treatment but the man succumbed to head injury and was pronounced dead at 2.40pm by doctor.

“The wife is still being treated in the hospital and in stable condition while the childre escaped unhurt,” he said, adding that the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.