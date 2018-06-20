Altantuya’s father lodges police report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The police report lodged today by the father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu is expected to “jump-start” the reopening of investigations into her murder, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Ramkarpal Singh, who is Dr Shaariibuu Setev’s lawyer, told reporters at Dang Wangi police headquarters that the case needed to be reopened as some witnesses were not called to give evidence.

“(Deputy Supt) Musa Safri is certainly a very crucial witness. That is something the police must take into account. Why did the prosecution not call him in the past? It is a glaring omission on its part in relation to the very important issue of motive,” he said.

FMT further reported him as saying that Musa played a significant role according to the prosecution and should therefore be called up to explain what the role was.

“After the police report is lodged, Shaariibuu’s statement will be taken, along with that of other people whom the police will interview in relation to the case,” Ramkarpal said.

Dr Shaariibuu is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Prime Minister’s Office at 5pm today.