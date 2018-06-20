Authorities asked to repair Fort Hose roof

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: The authorities concerned have been called on to urgently repair the roof of Fort Hose – the town’s oldest building.

Heavy rain and strong wind on Thursday, just before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri break, caused damage to the belian roof shingles as well as to the roof’s aluminium valleys.

Members of the public complained that should a similar storm occur again, further damage could be inflicted on the building.

Those utilising Taman Tasik, which is located very near to Fort Hose, could also be in danger if the damaged parts of roofing were to be blown off.

Last week’s rainstorm also damaged the Ramadan bazaar stalls, which were still at the carpark in front of the town square.