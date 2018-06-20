Candlelight vigils to mark 2nd anniversary of Bill Kayong’s death tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Candlelight vigils will be held in two towns tomorrow to mark the second anniversary of the death of land activist and former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri branch secretary Bill Kayong, who was murdered here on June 21, 2016.

Dayak Think Tank Group (DTTG) founder Wellie Henry Majang said that the vigils will be held in Betong and Bintulu.

The three-hour memorial in Betong will be held at the Dataran Tasik Medan, starting 6.30pm. It is organised by DTTG Betong branch.

DTTG Betong vice chairman George Kayong, who is Bill’s brother, hopes that all DTTG members, NGO groups and community leaders and fellow Dayaks will join them as they hold the second anniversary candlelight vigil in remembrance of the late Bill Kayong’s death.

“It has been two years since my brother left us. We will continue to pray that his soul can rest in peace and always remember him as our beloved hero,” said George.

In Bintulu, DTTG Bintulu chairman Agat Sagai will lead the candlelight vigil to be held at the same time in front of Sarawak Council Monument.

“Let us all come together and unite to remember his fight and his courage,” added Agat.