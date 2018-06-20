Charity fund donates to Hope Place

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Hope Place recently received food donations such as rice, sugar, biscuit, cooking oil, salt, Milo, noodle and dry fruits from Brunei’s Wan Fu Charity Fund.

The items were presented by the fund representative to Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan at its premises here.

Hope Place currently supports more than 200 families by contributing some essential food items like rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, biscuits, and noodles.

Many of these families or individuals barely earn enough to get through the month, hence many are grateful for the basic necessities delivered to them.

For more information, please call Hope Place hotline at 013-5672775 or office at 082-505987 from 8.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm (Monday to Friday), and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.