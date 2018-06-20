Govt likely to freeze crabs export from Tawau, Semporna

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry is likely to freeze the overwhelmingly on crabs exportation in Tawau and Semporna while will make a careful study of mechanisms on it for the win-win solutions as part of preserving Sabah as a seafood heaven for the locals and tourists.

Its minister, Junz Wong, said crab exports has become an extensive issue in Tawau due to overwhelming boxes of crabs are shipped to other countries from Tawau airport here every day. It becomes difficult to find quality crabs in Tawau and Semporna, even though the normal quality crabs are sold expensively.

It is a dire need to retain the continuous supply of good quality crabs in Tawau and Semporna for the sake of promoting tourism industry, at the meantime to make Tawau as a ‘Crab Center’ in the future.

“We urge all related operators and players do not worry about it as we will take all aspects for considerations in the mechanisms relating to crabs exportation before implement it,” he told the media in a press conference after visited to Tawau fishery market and jetty here while to learn more about this industry.

He was accompanied by his assistant minister, Dr Daud Yusof, the permanent secretary to the ministry and directors and deputy directors of Fisheries, Ko Nelayan and Agriculture Departments.

Furthermore, Junz said the state government is also having initiatives to develop Tawau and Semporna as a Seafood Export Hub and rebuild the two districts as a new township for tourism industry.

In the call, Junz also has appointed Mejar Chen Fan Kyun as his Task Coordinator in Tawau.