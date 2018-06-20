Hilton, Inti ink MoU on Work-Based Learning program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Hilton Kota Kinabalu and Inti College will seek to leverage on the pool of skilled talent and professionals in Sabah in line with its efforts to boost the state’s hospitality and tourism industry.

In this regard, the two bodies had opted to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for its Work-Based Learning Programme (WBL), an agreement that aims to formalize and deepen the partnership between the two organizations on the aforementioned goal.

During the signing ceremony yesterday, Hilton Kota Kinabalu general manager Linda Pecoraro asserted that the agreement was a significant milestone in the two organizations’ ongoing collaboration.

“For years, Hilton offers an impressive range of opportunities to graduates who are motivated to become leaders of tomorrow. In our culture of excellence, their passion for hospitality will shine through the excellent service they will offer guests.

“The Work-Based Learning is a key initiative in producing quality hospitality graduates integrating theory into practice in the workplace as they work hand in hand with distinguished chefs, hotel managers and other industry practitioners in the real-life work setting,” she said.

Linda is confident that the agreement will open exciting avenues for the students of Inti College, for acquiring rare skills and finesse from senior professionals in a truly international hotel chain such as Hilton Kota Kinabalu.

On the other hand, Hilton Kota Kinabalu is sure to benefit from creation of a talent pool possessing skills of the exacting standards of the bustling industry.

It is understood that the WBL between Inti College and Hilton Kota Kinabalu is an educational strategy that provides students with the opportunity to put theory into practice with real-life work experiences. This can range from internships to job shadowing, simulations or mentorship programs.

WBL gives students the opportunity to explore what they have learned in the classroom within a real-world context. Not only is this immensely beneficial for hands-on learners, but it also gives students some much-needed direction, and it gets them thinking about what they want to do after graduation.

In order to satisfy the varied needs of these parties, the programme is characterised by a full-time internship. The students will undertake internship placements of six months (operational) and four months (administration) and in total, the students will spend a minimum of 10-month internship placement in the assigned hotel in various operation and administration departments.

Also present were Hilton Malaysia regional manager Jamie Mead, Inti College chief operating officer Tan Lin Nah and Inti College Sabah chief executive Roselyn Chua.