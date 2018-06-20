Ibraco celebrates 47th anniversary by rewarding its property owners

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Ibraco is offering a variety of rewards for its property owners for a total of 47 days in conjunction with its 47th anniversary celebration from June 23 to Aug 8, with three different events in three different venues.

In a press statement yesterday, the anniversary celebration will kick off with the Ibraco Open House Celebration on June 23-24 which will be held at Ibraco’s office at Jalan Wan Alwi in Tabuan Jaya.

The anniversary promotion will also be showcased at the Sheda Property Expo from July 6-8 and at another open house event, The Park Residence Open Day at Tabuan Tranquility, on July 14-15.

In celebrating its 47 years of designing and building homes and retail spaces, Ibraco’s anniversary campaign is to reward all purchasers of its properties that are currently available.

The anniversary celebration perks for its purchasers include low down payment for any of its residential or commercial units – be they new, under construction, or completed projects.

On top of that, Ibraco is offering move-in cash bonus, cash rebates, and exclusive vouchers for new owners.

Ibraco properties that are up for grabs during the campaign include all residential and commercial properties in Kuching, Bintulu and Kuala Lumpur.

Some of the Kuching residential properties include the high-rise residential of The Park Residence, TT3 SOHO, Stutong Heights Apartment and the semi-detached development of Serene 2.

Its commercial development available for sale includes both its integrated developments of TT3 Plaza in Kuching and Town Square Bintulu in Bintulu.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Continew serviced apartment is an ideal investment in a prime location which is not to be missed.

For more information on Ibraco’s anniversary celebration promotion, follow ‘Ibraco Berhad’ on Facebook or call 082-361 111.