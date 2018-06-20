Late goal earn Sabah victory

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah fought back from two goals down to beat MISC-MIFA 3-2 in the Premier League clash at the Likas Stadium today.

Striker Hector Ramos turned hero for the Rhinos when he smashed home an 81st minute winner to cement victory.

MISC-MIFA had gone two-up when Kpah Sean Sherman penalised some sloppy defending from the homesters to score in the 17th and 33rd minutes respectively.

Captain Rawilson Batuil pulled a goal back in the 36th minute to trigger the Rhinos’ fightback.

Hamran Peter, who was handed a start ahead of much senior teammates, equalised with a deflected effort to level the tie in the 50th minute.

Sabah missed numerous chances after that but Ramos made sure of the maximum points with an expert finish nine minutes before the final whistle.

The home win, which followed their 3-0 victory against UiTM FC last week, moved Sabah to 21 points from five wins, six draws and four losses.

The Rhinos will next face Borneo archrivals Sarawak away on June 26.