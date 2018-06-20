Laws related to rights of natives to be reviewed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Laws related to the rights of natives in Sabah need to be reviewed, said Assistant Law and Native Affairs Minister Jannie Lasimbang.

Presently there are over 150 laws in Sabah, she disclosed.

She stated that it was imperative for the Sabah Government to look into the interests of the communities and the environment so that they would be looked after.

Jannie added that the State Government wanted to ensure these entities were protected from projects with adverse impacts on the community, the environment and the livelihood of the people/natives.

Citing the Sg Eloi project as an example of projects that had led to the suffering of the natives living in Pitas, the assistant minister said that it was important to review projects that posed sufferings to the people.

The folks at the area saw the destruction to their way of life and the decimation of the finest mangroves in Sabah between 2012 and 2018.

They claimed that they had not benefited anything from the project and their district remained the poorest in Sabah.