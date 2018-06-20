Limited units of The Stirling still available

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Limited units of The Stirling, an iconic luxurious mixed development project by Novakey Developers Sdn Bhd, are still available.

There are four studio units, two one-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units, and one commercial shop still available for the project, which is almost completed.

Novakey Developers Sdn Bhd is offering a guaranteed rental income scheme to buyers of studio and three-bedroom units at 7 per cent per annum for a period of three years.

The scheme could then be extended for another three years with new terms mutually agreed upon.

Studio units are priced from RM255,888, one-bedroom condominiums priced from RM424,999, three-bedroom units priced from RM725,888, and commercial shops are priced at RM2.2 million each.

Novakey Developers Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of Episo Group of Companies under group managing director Datuk David Goh Kien Ping.

Upon completion, there will be 125 serviced suites managed and operated by Episo Hospitality, which can be tenanted on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

The 12-floor building sits within a prime residential location along Jalan Bulan Sabit, near Taman Yakin Commercial Centre.

It is near Columbia Asia Hospital, Faradale Commercial Centre, Boulevard Commercial Centre, 101 Commercial Centre, schools, and sports centres such as Miri Outdoor Stadium and Miri Indoor Stadium.

The Stirling comprises 148 small office home office (Soho) units, with 48 residential units, and eight units of commercial shops.

Facilities include 24-hour access card security, ample basement private parking bays, ground level parking lots, and three lifts.

On the rooftop, there is an infinity swimming pool, dedicated children’s pool, rooftop garden, and well-equipped gymnasium.

About 70 per cent of the swimming pool is covered by a subsidiary roof, which also functions as an observation deck.

Other facilities to be included soon are a clinic, café, restaurant, and supermarket on the ground floor.

For enquiries and show unit viewing, call 016-8122008 or 085-437600.