Man remanded for allegedly hiding homemade bombs

MIRI: A Magistrates’ Court here yesterday remanded a man for four days for allegedly hiding three homemade bombs underground at a farm in Niah.

Subis District Officer Jempong Minggu issued the order following a remand application filed by investigating officer Insp Andrew Binjua Jr from the Miri Central police station.

Andrew requested the four-day remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In his application, Andrew said on June 13, a farm supervisor had lodged a report at the Batu Niah police station claiming that around 3.20pm that day, an employee found three homemade bombs buried at the farm.

The complainant then went together with two farm auxiliary policemen to the scene to seize the bombs and inform the police.

The bombs were allegedly planted by a man whom plantation management had earlier spotted with a shotgun leaving the area where the bombs were hidden.

Acting on information received, police arrested the suspect, 48, from the Sepupuk Niah Development Scheme around 10.30pm on Sunday (June 17).