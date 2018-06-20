Ministry to restrict sale of lobsters

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry will make a careful study of policies relating to lobsters, both wild and those bred in farms, said its minister, Junz Wong.

According to Junz, he is determined to enforce a restriction on the catching of wild lobsters, as many irresponsible persons have been catching lobsters of any sizes, with some just finger size that are caught and consumed.

“This will stunt the reproduction of local wild lobsters and we do not want a situation one day where we have no more lobsters to catch. Thus, some form of protection must be implemented and for these catchers to be closely monitored,” he said.

Junz said they would also look into restricting sales of lobsters in restaurants and for exports.

“Any lobsters weighing below 500 grammes will not be permitted to be sold/exported in the market, and this restriction will surely help a long way to preserve and ensure a continuous supply of lobsters in Sabah,” he said.

Junz made these comments when he visited some local lobster farms in Semporna and to learn more about this industry.

He was accompanied by his assistant minister, Dr Daud Yusof, the permanent secretary to the ministry and directors and deputy directors of Fisheries, Ko Nelayan and Agriculture Departments.