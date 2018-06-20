Ministry will look into parking woes at Tawau Hospital

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The Ministry of Health and People’s Well-being will look into the possibility of acquiring state land and existing government-linked company’s (GLC) land for the purpose of providing ample car park spaces for the Tawau Hospital.

The hospital is now facing an acute shortage of car park spaces and will worsen in the near future with the development of a new building in the area.

Its minister, Stephen Wong, who attended a briefing at the Tawau Hospital on Monday, said that although Tawau Hospital looked sophisticated, there are many problems that needed to be resolved.

“Firstly, I am told that there are insufficient car park spaces and with the new building coming, there will be even lesser car park spaces. I am working on the possibility of acquiring land from the state and the existing GLC, and hopefully will be able to work something for the hospital,” he said.

Stephen also said that there were a lot of things that needed to be upgraded at the hospital, such as the medicine store where the air-conditioning unit is very old.

He said he had asked the Tawau Hospital management to list down the issues or problems and his ministry would endeavour to upgrade the facilities.

Stephen said he was also told that many sections of the hospital are still short-handed and his ministry will look closely into it.

Nonetheless, he said Tawau is doing a good job with the cluster concept by utilizing the surrounding field hospital to work together and lessen the wastage and bringing up whatever is necessary.