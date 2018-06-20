Nation 

M’sia to review stationing of troops in Saudi Arabia – Mat Sabu

Mohamad Sabu. Bernama file photo

 

KUALA LUMPUR:  The new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is to review the stationing of Malaysian troops by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government in Saudi Arabia purportedly on standby to evacuate Malaysians in war-torn Yemen.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the presence of the troops in Saudi Arabia caused Malaysia to be indirectly dragged into the conflict in the Middle East.

Malaysia had never been involved in any attack on Yemen, an Islamic state, he said in a statement today.

“Malaysia has always adopted a neutral policy and does not favour any political ideology of the world’s major powers.

“In fact, the Malaysian government is actively involved in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and has even been its chairman,” he said.

Mohamad said the government would make a decision soon on the stationing of troops in Saudi Arabia after undertaking a revaluation. – Bernama

