Pilley Heritage Charity Run to raise funds

SIBU: Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) Alumni Association will hold its third Pilley Heritage Charity Run this Saturday to raise scholarship funds for needy students of its alma mater.

There are six categories for both men and women in the 5km, 10km, and 21km runs.

Sibu Municipal Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King will flag off the runners at 5am for the 21km category, 5.30am for the 10km category and 6am for the 5km category.

MPI principal Hii King Kai is calling on the public to take part in the run where registration fees and donations received will be used to fund the event and contribute to the scholarships.

So far, about 550 runners have registered for the event and dates for collection of race kits are on June 21 and 22 at MPI’s administration office.

Registration forms are available online and at MPI’s administration office. For further details, call Alison Hii at 084-322268.