PKR Sibu targets 10k membership before next state election

SIBU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibu branch is targeting to register 10,000 new members before the 12th state election expected to be held in 2021.

Branch chairman Abdul Raafidin Majidi said prior to May 9 general election, PKR Sibu had about 2,500 members.

“After the election, we have received between 500 and 600 manual applications to become members.

“That doesn’t include those who applied online,” he told reporters when met during PKR Sibu Hari Raya open house held at his residence in Teruntum Road, Rajang Park on Tuesday.

He said the event was held to commemorate Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory in the general election and to show appreciation to their supporters.

On a similar matter, Raafidin said PKR Sibu is now focusing on preparation for the 12th state election.

“We are all aware that Barisan Nasional (BN) has been replaced by a new pact, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“As Sarawakians, we know that GPS is BN 2.0 version with same people in it. The only thing that has changed is the name,” he said.

He said PKR Sibu must work hard to ensure PH win the election, particularly Nangka seat which is one of the three state seats under Sibu parliamentary constituency.

The other two state seats under the constituency are Bawang Assan and Pelawan.