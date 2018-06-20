Repeat offender jailed, fined for drug-related offences

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: An unemployed man was sentenced to three months’ jail and fined RM3,000 in default two months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to consuming drugs.

Chiang Soon Yang, 34, was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug consumption and Section 39C(1) of the same Act for having two prior convictions for the same offence.

The accused tested positive in a police station for methamphetamine on Aug 18, 2016 and for amphetamine/methamphetamine on July 5 the following year.

Magistrate Portia Tham Ong Leng ordered Chiang’s three month-sentence to start after he pays the fine or serves the default sentence, and that he be placed under police supervision for two years after he pays the fine or serves the default sentence.

Chiang is also facing another charge under Section 12(2) of the same Act for drug possession, for which the court fixed July 19 for further mention pending the chemist report.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a man was jailed for one month for stealing aluminium sheets and rods from a substation at Jalan Bako here.

Nairul Khalik Eteli, 30, pleaded guilty under Section 380 of the Penal Code and was ordered to serve his sentence from the date of his arrest on June 14.

His accomplice, a 12-year-old girl, will have her case heard on July 17 pending a probation report. She was released on bail of RM3,000 with her father as surety.