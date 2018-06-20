SEB seeks to deliver secure power supply

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak’s rapid development has resulted in a tremendous growth in energy demand to power the state where projected future demand is anticipated to rise to around 5,500MW by 2020.

Thus the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Utilities has entrusted Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) with the responsibility of delivering a stable and secure power supply system to meet current and future demand.

Sarawak Energy in a press statement yesterday said it is investing significantly to secure and build generation capacity, upgrade Sarawak’s electrical grid system and construct new infrastructure and facilities to ensure a modern and reliable power supply for the people.

“Despite the huge investment on these facilities, Sarawakians continue to enjoy the lowest electricity tariffs in Malaysia and among the lowest in the region,” SEB said.

SEB further stated that the projects to continuously modernise the electricity infrastructure must be completed on schedule and following budget otherwise there is a big risk of having a system that cannot cope

with the demand of Sarawak today leading to inadequate power supply.

“In its efforts to deliver this, Sarawak Energy’s licensee, Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco), is required to gain access to project sites where Sarawak’s Electricity Ordinance authorises the licensee to enter areas and undertake electrical infrastructure works,” the statement said.

SEB also added any relevant compensations paid generally followed standard rates with the option for reasonable ex gratia payments.

“The ex gratia is aimed at alleviating inconvenience inadvertently caused to the claimants during the implementation of these electrical infrastructure projects.

“In general, affected land claimants have cooperated with project teams and Sarawak agencies, allowing for the smooth implementation of electricity supply development and upgrade projects for the benefit of Sarawakians. In the interest of transparency, consultation and engagement with affected land claimants are often conducted in the presence of key government agencies.

“However, a major challenge to timely completion and smooth implementation of these infrastructure development projects comes from a small minority of land claimants with excessive demand,” SEB further elaborated.

“In addition to staking their claims on state land, these claimants often demand compensation in excess of rates that the majority of affected land claimants have agreed as reasonable”.

SEB pointed out that these groups of unreasonable claimants illegally deny project teams access, especially into sites on state land to complete key infrastructure projects which have led to unacceptable delays in completing projects crucial for the long-term benefit of Sarawak.

“While mutual consultation, negotiation and appeal have always been the preferred option to amicably resolve any disputes or disagreements amongst the parties, the ministry and Sarawak Energy will have no other option but to use legal recourse as a last resort when parties continue to disagree and the greater interest of the Sarawak and the rakyat are jeopardised by a small group of people with their own self-interest taking precedence.

“The Ministry of Utilities thus appeals for understanding and cooperation from affected land claimants to ensure the successful implementation of these projects to strengthen the state’s electricity supply network system that will eventually benefit the people’, SEB said.