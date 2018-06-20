Service held to consecrate new Anglican chapel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, which is known as theDiocese of Kuching, recently held a special service to consecrate the new St Augustine’s Chapel in Kampung Mambong, near here.

The Rt Revd Danald Jute led the service, which was held in conjunction with St Augustine’s Day.

The chapel can accommodate a congregation of up to 500.

St Augustine’s Chapel, Kampung Mambong comes under St Paul’s Parish, Bunuk.

The Anglican Church was first established in Kampung Mambong in 1934, when a few families moved from Kampung Sikog to the new settlement to practise their Christian beliefs freely.

All of them were baptised by missionaries from Kampung Quop.