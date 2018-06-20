Sarawak 

Service held to consecrate new Anglican chapel

Danald leads the Consecration Service for the new St Augustine’s Chapel.

KUCHING: The Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, which is known as theDiocese of Kuching, recently held a special service to consecrate the new St Augustine’s Chapel in Kampung Mambong, near here.

The Rt Revd Danald Jute led the service, which was held in conjunction with St Augustine’s Day.

The chapel can accommodate a congregation of up to 500.

St Augustine’s Chapel, Kampung Mambong comes under St Paul’s Parish, Bunuk.

The Anglican Church was first established in Kampung Mambong in 1934, when a few families moved from Kampung Sikog to the new settlement to practise their Christian beliefs freely.

All of them were baptised by missionaries from Kampung Quop.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.