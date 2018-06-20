Seven immediate recommendations on institutional reform submitted to CEP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Committee on Institutional Reforms submitted to the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) yesterday seven immediate recommendations on the reform of key institutions in the country.

A member of the committee, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, said that among the institutions were the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Royal Malaysia Police and Attorney-General’s Chambers.

She did not disclose the recommendations but said their main objective was for the institutions to achieve zero-corruption and serve the needs of the people with integrity.

“The biggest issue is corruption, without doubt, and also appointing the right people to these institutions. That is our priority,” she said to reporters after a meeting with the CEP at Ilham Tower here.

Ambiga said that as for the Royal Malaysia Police, “we are looking at the IPCMC (Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission) as a possible substitute to the EAIC (Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission) or revamp the EAIC”.

“We are looking at both possibilities,” she added.

The committee was also looking at the structure of the parliamentary system, she said.

Another member of the committee, Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, said the committee would present a holistic final report consisting of more recommendations on institutional reform to the CEP on July 15.

“Before this, the committee presented four reports to the CEP. And the final one will be done before the middle of July,” he said. — Bernama