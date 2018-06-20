Stop further dev’t of Pitas shrimp farm – SEPA

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Environment Protection Association (SEPA) has urge the State Government to stop further development on the remaining 1,000 acres of land for shrimp farming in Pitas.

SEPA president, Dr Lanash Thanda said that the shrimp farm in Pitas has already cleared 2,300 acres of mangrove areas and the villagers affected by the move are urging the government to put a stop to further land clearing activities on the remaining 1,000 acres of mangrove land.

She added that the affected villagers depended on the proteins sourced from the mangrove areas and that since the start of the project, their live has taken a turn for the worse instead of betterment.

The shrimp farm was supposed to have created 3,000 jobs opportunities but this was not realised.

Instead, it destroyed the mangroves where the locals garner their protein source to feed their families, she said.

Hence, the villagers are urging the government to spare the remaining 1,000 acres of mangrove, she said.

Lanash said this after undergoing a briefing session with the Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Christina Liew concerning the project.