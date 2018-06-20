Suspected World Cup bookies caught red-handed taking bets

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Three suspected World Cup bookies were arrested Sunday during two raids at the New Simunjan Bazaar.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Denis Leong said the suspects were in the process of taking bets from punters when police executed the raids at 6.30pm.

“With the soccer ‘fever’ in full swing, we are continuing our operations to curb football gambling,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding police will be monitoring bookies and gambling dens until the tournament in Russia ends on July 15.

Leong added police also seized paraphernalia used by the bookies, including several betting slips and cash amounting to RM2,026.

The three suspects, aged 35 to 46, are being investigated under Section 6(3) of the Betting Act 1953.