Talk to discuss cardiovascular disease, colon cancer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Farrer Park Hospital, Singapore will hold a talk ‘Cardiovascular Disease and Colon Cancer — Why you need to undergo health check-ups’ on July 7.

To begin at 3.30pm at the chamber’s meeting room, the talk will feature cardiologist Dr Ong Sea Hing and colorectal surgeon Dr Richard Sim.

Dr Ong is a consultant cardiologist and physician with a subspecialty in coronary angioplasty and stenting, including complex coronary interventions. He is also trained in structural heart interventions.

Dr Sim is a general and colorectal surgeon with an interest in minimally invasive endo-laparoscopic surgery and enhanced recovery protocols. He has contributed to the Singapore Ministry of Health’s guidelines for the management of colon and rectal cancers, and sits on the ministry’s Steering Committee for Colorectal Cancer Screening.

Previously a medical advisor to the Colon Cancer Support Group at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Dr Sim champions patient empowerment and is actively involved in public education.

Admission to the talk is free but those interested to attend should register early as seats are limited.

There will be a simple tea break and lucky draw session.

For more information and registration, call 085-432570.