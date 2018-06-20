Sabah 

Tanker driver burned to death in road accident

Elton Gomes

Fire fighters putting out the fire of the oil tanker along Jalan Tambunan/Kota Kinabalu.

KOTA KINABALU: A tanker driver was burned to dead when his truck plunged into a ravine and burst into flame along Jalan Tambunan/Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday.

A statement from the state Fire and Rescue Services Department said three fire engines with eight fire fighters from Tambunan rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 2.31pm.

Fire fighters found the victim’s charred remains at the driver’s seat while they were putting out the fire.

The body was then handed to the police for further action.

Authorities however refuse to reveal the victim’s identity pending investigation.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.