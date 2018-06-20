Tanker driver burned to death in road accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A tanker driver was burned to dead when his truck plunged into a ravine and burst into flame along Jalan Tambunan/Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday.

A statement from the state Fire and Rescue Services Department said three fire engines with eight fire fighters from Tambunan rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 2.31pm.

Fire fighters found the victim’s charred remains at the driver’s seat while they were putting out the fire.

The body was then handed to the police for further action.

Authorities however refuse to reveal the victim’s identity pending investigation.