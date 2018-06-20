Unemployed man pleads not guilty to insulting police officer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IPOH: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to two charges, one of which was for insulting a police officer last Tuesday.

Muhammad Noor Faqih Mohamed Ariffin, 25, claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Nurul Hafizah Mohamad Pauzi.

Muhammad Noor Faqih was charged with insulting a police officer using expletives at the enquiry office of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters here about 6pm on June 12. He was charged under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.

He was also charged with criminal intimidation against a civilian at 4.20pm at the same place and date.

For the second offence, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

It is learned that Muhammad Noor Faqih made the threat against Thong Yin Ling after the two were involved in a road accident.

Ipoh CID investigative and legal officer ASP Zuraida Mohd Noor prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer M Thangaveloo.

The court allowed RM1,000 bail on the first charge and RM3,000 on the second, and set July 19 for the mention of the case.

In the same court, security guard P Baskaran pleaded not guilty to a charge of riding a motorcycle in a dangerous manner at Km12.2 of Jalan Pusing-Lahat near here at 5.15pm on June 9.

Baskaran was charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum jail term of five years and a maximum fine of RM15,000, as well as having the driver’s licence revoked.

The court allowed bail of RM3,000 in one surety and set July 19 for the mention. — Bernama