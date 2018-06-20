Villagers claim victimized by Kaiduan Dam project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The residents at Kampung Terian have alleged that they have been victimized by the Kaiduan Dam project.

Nousi Giun, who hails from the village, said that the Kaiduan Dam project was cited as the reasons why the bridge at the village remained unfixed.

“As a result, the villagers have to work together to make the bridge which is being used by schoolchildren as well as tourists visiting the place,” he said during a meeting with Moyog and Kapayan assemblywomen Jenifer Lasimbang and Janne Lasimbang at the State Government Administrative Building near here.

In addition, their farming subsidy was also frozen due to the Kaiduan Dam project, he claimed.

“We want to question this,” he said.

Also present at the meeting were villagers from Pitas who were affected by the Pitas Prawn project (Sungai Eloi project).

Jenifer, who is also the Assistant Education and Innovation Minister, explained to press members later than a total of seven villages were affected by the Kaiduan Dam under her constituency.

She claimed that a task force was formed against the affected communities when the project was re-announced in 2008.

According to her, the previous government had failed to look at the alternatives in addressing the water supply issue in Sabah’s west coast.

She cited that among the other alternatives were underground water resources as well as addressing the non-revenue water which was now still above 50 per cent.

Jenifer suggested that water harvesting should be encouraged to be used for cleaning and that treated water should only be used for consumption.

She also mentioned the side effects of the Babagon Dam which were now felt by the people of Penampang during heavy downpours.

She claimed that overflow from the dam had resulted in the flash floods in Penampang.