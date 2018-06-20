Wan Azizah denies no PH accord over Amirudin’s appointment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has dismissed an allegation that the appointment of Amirudin Shari as the new Selangor menteri besar did not have the blessings of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership.

The PKR president said the Sungai Tua state assemblyman was among the candidates proposed as the Selangor menteri besar to succeed Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“(The allegation) is a personal opinion. The party had indeed submitted the names and one of them is Amirudin.

“He (Amirudin) has already been sworn in as the menteri besar, and so have the state executive councillors,” she told reporters after Amirudin paid a courtesy call on her at her office here yesterday.

Dr Wan Azizah gave this reply when asked about the statement by Ijok state assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad that he was the only candidate who had received the majority support through letters from the four PH component parties, namely PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah, and this was presented to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Amirudin, 38, was yesterday sworn in as the new Selangor menteri besar to succeed Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who has been appointed the Minister for Economic Affairs in the Federal Cabinet of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Amirudin, who met the media after the meeting, declined to comment on Idris’ statement.

“I leave it to the central leadership to respond as this process is between the party leadership and the (Selangor) palace,” he said.

Amirudin said he would focus on the task of meeting the expectations of the people who had given an enormous mandate to PH. He also announced the appointment of Batu Tiga state assemblywoman Rodziah Ismail as a state executive councillor, thus making Selangor the first state to have 30 per cent female representation in the exco line-up. — Bernama