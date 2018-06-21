46 to vie for Mr Ka’amatan June 24

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The grand final of the Mr Ka’amatan State Level Contest or Piboian Buvazoi Tavantang Ka’amatan 2018 is scheduled to take place on June 24 at the JKNNS, Penampang, commencing at 1pm.

The contest offers Kadazan Dusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) young men the opportunity to showcase their knowledge of the KDMR languages as well as their costumes, culture and traditions.

Forty-six contestants, including 43 district representatives from Sabah and one representative each from Klang Valley, Johor and Penang, shall vie for the title of Buvazoi Tavantang Ka’amatan 2018 or simply Mr Ka’amatan (MRK) 2018.

Prior to the grand final, the contestants participated in several activities to enhance camaraderie among themselves as well as their level of confidence, poise, knowledge of their culture and traditions, public speaking skills and grooming.

Representatives from Synergy Training Services, Richard Gontusan and Adina Affendy, presented the talks on public speaking skills and grooming, which were held at the Sabah State Museum.

After the talks, the contestants were taken on a guided tour of the museum before participating in the making of “Nonsom Tuhau,?a favourite KDMR delicacy.

Present at the event were Mr Ka’amatan 2017 Isaiah Dicky Jerry and Master of Ceremony Adam Shamil.

According to Casey Jovial, the organising chairman of the Mr Ka’amatan 2018, this is the 11th year that the contest is held.

He added that the contest, which has been gaining popularity over the years with the public, shall see the contestants being judged on appearance, presentation, knowledge of KDMR languages, culture and traditions, and IQ, among others.