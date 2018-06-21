Sabah 

Anwar in Tawau and KK on July 1

Neil Brian Joseph

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

PENAMPANG: Deputy Chief Minister cum state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Christine Liew has announced that her party’s national advisor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be coming to Tawau on July 1.

Anwar will be there to attend an open house organised by Christina’s Tawau parliamentary office. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

After the open house, Anwar will be heading to the state capital to pay a courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on the same day.

Christina made the announcement when she was met by reporters during her visit to the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park on Thursday.

