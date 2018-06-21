Balung assemblyman joning PKR?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Balung assemblyman Datuk Osman Jamal is waiting for approval of his application to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and confirmed his application through online was approved.

Osman said he has met with Keadilan leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and its secretary general Saifudin Nasution before applying online and was approved.

However, he said his membership will be subject to the approval by PKR’s Majlis Pimpinan Pusat (MPP) which will listen to comments from Sabah PKR liaison chief and secretary general.

He said he is confident that he will be accepted as a member and believed PKR leaders have different views.

Osman who won the Balung constituency seat under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the recent 14th General Election supported Datuk Seri Shafie Abdal before the swearing in.