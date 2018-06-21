Be transparent over amount of MRP funds received, Masing advises JKKKs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Village security and development committees (JKKKs) are advised to compile proper reports regarding minor rural project (MRP) grants and to inform the respective longhouse residents of the amount received.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said it is important for JKKKs to do so to ensure transparency and prevent allegations of misappropriation of funds.

“Bank-in the amount into your (JKKK) account and inform the longhouse folk how much has been received. Do a proper report for filing and recording purposes so that there is no confusion over the figure,” he said here yesterday.

Masing was speaking during an MRP distribution ceremony which saw 127 JKKKs in his Baleh constituency received over RM1.6 million in funds.

The deputy chief minister said the amount received by each committee is based on written requests and meant for minor upgrading projects at the respective longhouse.

Among those present at the ceremony were Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong, Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong and his deputy Galong Luang, and Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga.