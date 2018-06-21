Decision on Petronas’ leave application to start proceedings against S’wak govt tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court will deliver its decision on Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak government under Article 128(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution tomorrow (June 22).

Chief Judge Of The High Court of Malaya, Tan Sri Datuk Ahmad Maarop will read his judgement at the Federal Court here at 9.30am.

Petronas is challenging the Sarawak government’s claim to regulatory authority in the upstream oil and gas sector. It had on June 4 filed application before the Federal Court seeking for a declaration on the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 being the law applicable for the petroleum industry in Malaysia.

The oil and gas company is seeking to clarify that under the law, it is the exclusive owner of the petroleum resources as well as the regulator for the upstream industry throughout Malaysia, including in Sarawak.

Sarawak legal team State Attorney-General’s Chambers comprising State Attorney-General (SAG) Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong, deputy SAG Saferi Ali, and legal officer Mohd Adzrul Azlan, represented the Sarawak government.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Legal Advisor, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Chief Minister of Sarawak special officer Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidell and their supporters.

Petronas was represented by senior lawyers Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, assisted by Khoo Suk Chyi and Surendra Ananth.