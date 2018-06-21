Drain project delayed by utility lines — Lee

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Work on the more than 3km concrete drain in Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu is facing a delay due to the many utility lines in its path that have to be removed before the work can proceed.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the utility lines included gas, water, electricity, and fire hydrants.

The RM1.6 million-project is implemented by Miri City Council (MCC) through its Flood Mitigation Unit to overcome flooding in the area (Pujut Tanjung Batu).

“The project is supposed to be completed this month, but is delayed because the contractor is waiting for the utility companies to remove their lines,” he said during a meeting with the contractor at the project site yesterday.

MCC secretary Morshidi Frederick, engineer Chai Ko Het and community leader Usman Suleiman were also present.

Lee thus said the project would need at least two more months to complete, depending on how fast the utility lines could be removed and relaid.

“I want the MCC to hold an immediate meeting with Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), Fire and Rescue Dept, Laku Management, Sarawak Gas and the contractor, to discuss the matter with the view to resolve it.

Lee added that the project must be completed as soon as possible, before the start of the rainy season.

The drain project includes a storm drain and two flap gates to control the flood waters, Lee said.