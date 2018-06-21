Drivers injured in head-on collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two drivers were injured in a head-on collision at Jalan Sultan Tengah near Kampung Rampangi yesterday.

In the incident around 1pm, the 18-year-old male driver from Kampung Rampangi suffered facial and hand injuries, while the 26-year-old female driver from Samariang Jaya sustained minor injuries.

It is learnt that the compact car driven by the female driver, which was heading towards Kuching, had veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the saloon car driven by the teenager.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said the department received a report at 1.58pm and firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival they found that passers-by had already helped both drivers out of their cars.

Both were taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

In another incident, a car was totally damaged after it somehow caught fire at Jalan Lapangan Terbang on Tuesday.

The driver managed to safely exit the vehicle without injury.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 9.58pm and dispatched a team of firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station to the scene. Firefighters manged to completely put out the fire at 10.25pm.